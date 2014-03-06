DHAKA, March 6 Bangladesh's annual inflation cooled in February for the first time since November, the country's Statistics Bureau said on Thursday, as political turmoil eased after an election in January, although food prices picked up.

February's inflation rate was 7.44 percent, down from 7.50 percent a month earlier, on the back of a drop in non-food prices.

Food prices in February were 8.84 percent higher than a year earlier, up from January's 8.81 percent pace. In contrast, the non-food inflation rate eased to 5.37 percent from 5.53 percent the previous month.

Political unrest, along with frequent transport disruptions in the months leading up to a Jan. 5 election caused severe supply disruptions, sending annual inflation higher for the third month in a row in January.

The unrest eased after the polls, which were boycotted by main opposition party and shunned by international observers as flawed, but the respite could be short-lived as the opposition plans to launch a fresh movement to topple the government. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)