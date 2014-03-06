DHAKA, March 6 Bangladesh's annual inflation
cooled in February for the first time since November, the
country's Statistics Bureau said on Thursday, as political
turmoil eased after an election in January, although food prices
picked up.
February's inflation rate was 7.44 percent, down from 7.50
percent a month earlier, on the back of a drop in non-food
prices.
Food prices in February were 8.84 percent higher than a year
earlier, up from January's 8.81 percent pace. In contrast, the
non-food inflation rate eased to 5.37 percent from 5.53 percent
the previous month.
Political unrest, along with frequent transport disruptions
in the months leading up to a Jan. 5 election caused severe
supply disruptions, sending annual inflation higher for the
third month in a row in January.
The unrest eased after the polls, which were boycotted by
main opposition party and shunned by international observers as
flawed, but the respite could be short-lived as the opposition
plans to launch a fresh movement to topple the government.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)