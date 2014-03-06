(Corrects final paragraph to show rates unchanged since
February last year)
DHAKA, March 6 Bangladesh's annual inflation
cooled in February for the first time since November, the
Statistics Bureau said on Thursday, as political turmoil eased
after an election in January, but it could go up again once
electricity tariffs are raised.
Inflation eased to 7.44 percent in February from 7.50
percent a month earlier, as non-food prices fell.
Food prices were 8.84 percent higher than a year earlier in
February, a touch higher than January's 8.81 percent rise.
In contrast, the non-food inflation rate eased to 5.37
percent from 5.53 percent the previous month.
Political unrest, along with frequently disrupted transport
services created supply shortfalls in the months leading up to
a Jan. 5 election, sending annual inflation higher for the third
month in a row in January.
The unrest eased after the polls, which were boycotted by
main opposition party and labelled by international observers as
flawed, but the respite could be short-lived as the opposition
plans to launch a fresh agitation to topple the government.
The government is set to increase heavily subsidised
electricity tariffs for general consumers, which could push
inflation up again and add to public fury over the spiralling
cost of living.
The government aims to trim inflation to 7 percent in the
current fiscal year ending in June.
The central bank has kept its key policy rates unchanged
since February last year. Bangladesh's economic growth is
expected to slow to less than 6 percent in the financial year
due to the political turmoil. In the previous year, the economy
grew by 6 percent.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)