DHAKA, April 6 Bangladesh's annual inflation rose to 7.48 percent in March, fired up by food prices, the country's Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

March's inflation rate was up from 7.44 percent a month earlier.

Food prices in March were 8.96 percent higher than a year earlier, up from February's 8.84 percent increase. In contrast, non-food inflation rate eased to 5.26 percent from 5.37 percent. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Michael Urquhart)