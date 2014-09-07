DHAKA, Sept 7 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate edged down in August to 6.91 percent from 7.04 percent a month ago, the Statistics Bureau said on Sunday, as prices of food items rose at a slower pace.

Food inflation inched down to 7.67 percent from 7.94 percent in July, but non-food inflation quickened to 5.76 percent from 5.71 percent, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said.

Annual inflation in Bangladesh accelerated to 7.35 percent in the fiscal year ending in June, from 6.78 percent the previous year, exceeding a target of 7 percent on food prices.

Food prices went up in the last financial year as supplies of basic foodstuffs were boosted by frequent transport blockades and other unrest in the run-up to elections in January.

The government aims to hold inflation below 7 percent in the current fiscal year. The central bank has kept its key policy rates unchanged since February last year, when it cut rates by half a percentage point on a slower economic growth outlook.

In June, however, the central bank raised banks' reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points, its first increase since 2010, in a move to mop up excess cash to cool inflationary pressures. [ID: nL4N0P517W]

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Matt Driskill)