DHAKA, Sept 7 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate
edged down in August to 6.91 percent from 7.04 percent a month
ago, the Statistics Bureau said on Sunday, as prices of food
items rose at a slower pace.
Food inflation inched down to 7.67 percent from 7.94 percent
in July, but non-food inflation quickened to 5.76 percent from
5.71 percent, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said.
Annual inflation in Bangladesh accelerated to 7.35 percent
in the fiscal year ending in June, from 6.78 percent the
previous year, exceeding a target of 7 percent on food prices.
Food prices went up in the last financial year as supplies
of basic foodstuffs were boosted by frequent transport blockades
and other unrest in the run-up to elections in January.
The government aims to hold inflation below 7 percent in the
current fiscal year. The central bank has kept its key policy
rates unchanged since February last year, when it cut rates by
half a percentage point on a slower economic growth outlook.
In June, however, the central bank raised banks' reserve
requirement ratio by 50 basis points, its first increase since
2010, in a move to mop up excess cash to cool inflationary
pressures. [ID: nL4N0P517W]
