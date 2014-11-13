DHAKA Nov 13 Bangladesh's annual inflation
inched down in October to 6.60 percent from 6.84 percent a month
ago, cooling for the third successive month due to a fall
in global commodity prices.
Food inflation edged down to 7.16 percent from 7.63 percent
in September, while non-food inflation rose to 5.74 percent from
5.63 percent, officials at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
said on Thursday.
Annual inflation in Bangladesh accelerated to 7.35 percent
in the last fiscal year that ended in June, up from 6.78 percent
the previous year, exceeding a target of 7 percent on food
prices.
Food prices went up in the last financial year as supplies
of basic foodstuffs were hit by frequent transport blockades and
other unrest in the run-up to elections in January.
The government aims to hold inflation below 7 percent in the
current fiscal year. The central bank has kept its key policy
rates unchanged since February last year, when it cut rates by
half a percentage point on a slower economic growth outlook.
In June, however, the central bank raised banks' reserve
requirement ratio by 50 basis points, its first increase since
2010, in a move to mop up excess cash to cool inflationary
pressures.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)