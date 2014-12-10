* Nov CPI +6.21 pct y/y vs 6.60 pct in Oct

DHAKA, Dec 10 Bangladesh's annual inflation in November eased for a fourth successive month as food prices declined due to a fall in global commodity prices.

The consumer price index in November eased to 6.21 percent from a year earlier, from 6.60 percent in October.

Food inflation eased to 6.44 percent from 7.16 percent in October, while non-food inflation picked up to 5.84 percent from 5.74 percent, officials at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Food prices declined on the back of weaker global commodity prices while non-food inflation trended up in recent months due to a rise in transportation costs, house rents, medical and education expenditure, a senior bureau official said.

Inflation in Bangladesh accelerated to 7.35 percent in the last fiscal year that ended in June, from 6.78 percent the previous year, exceeding a target of 7 percent on food costs.

Food prices went up in the last financial year as supplies of basic foodstuff were affected by frequent transport blockades and unrest in the run-up to elections in January.

The government aims to hold inflation at 6.5 percent in the current fiscal year. The central bank has kept its key policy rates unchanged since February last year, when it cut rates by half a percentage point on a slower economic growth outlook.

In June, however, the central bank raised banks' reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points, its first increase since 2010, in a move to mop up excess cash to cool inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)