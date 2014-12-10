* Nov CPI +6.21 pct y/y vs 6.60 pct in Oct
* Food inflation cools as commodity prices weaken
* Non-food inflation picks up on transport, rents, medical
costs
(Adds details)
DHAKA, Dec 10 Bangladesh's annual inflation in
November eased for a fourth successive month as food prices
declined due to a fall in global commodity prices.
The consumer price index in November eased to 6.21 percent
from a year earlier, from 6.60 percent in October.
Food inflation eased to 6.44 percent from 7.16 percent in
October, while non-food inflation picked up to 5.84 percent from
5.74 percent, officials at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics
said on Wednesday.
Food prices declined on the back of weaker global commodity
prices while non-food inflation trended up in recent months due
to a rise in transportation costs, house rents, medical and
education expenditure, a senior bureau official said.
Inflation in Bangladesh accelerated to 7.35 percent in the
last fiscal year that ended in June, from 6.78 percent the
previous year, exceeding a target of 7 percent on food costs.
Food prices went up in the last financial year as supplies
of basic foodstuff were affected by frequent transport blockades
and unrest in the run-up to elections in January.
The government aims to hold inflation at 6.5 percent in the
current fiscal year. The central bank has kept its key policy
rates unchanged since February last year, when it cut rates by
half a percentage point on a slower economic growth outlook.
In June, however, the central bank raised banks' reserve
requirement ratio by 50 basis points, its first increase since
2010, in a move to mop up excess cash to cool inflationary
pressures.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)