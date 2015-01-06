DHAKA Jan 6 Bangladesh's annual inflation in December eased to 6.11 percent from 6.21 percent the previous month, cooling for the fifth successive month due to a fall in global commodity prices.

The food inflation rate fell to 5.86 percent from 6.44 percent in November, while non-food inflation picked up to 6.48 percent from 5.84 percent, officials at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)