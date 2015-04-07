US STOCKS-Wall St flat as energy gains offset drop in healthcare, IBM
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
DHAKA, April 7 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate picked up in March for a second straight month as political unrest disrupted supply chains and pushed prices higher.
Consumer prices in March rose 6.27 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from 6.14 percent in February, planning minister Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Shares up 2.2 pct on Friday (Adds comments from CEO interview and conference call; updates shares)