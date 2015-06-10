DHAKA, June 10 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate eased in May for the first time since February, the country's planning minister said on Wednesday, as prices of food items rose at a slower pace.

Consumer prices edged down in May to 6.19 percent from 6.32 percent a month ago, Mustafa Kamal told reporters.

Food inflation inched down to 6.23 percent from 6.48 percent in April, but non-food inflation quickened to 6.14 percent from 6.08 percent.

In February, inflation picked up for the first time since August, as renewed political unrest disrupted supply chains.

The unrest eased in April after main opposition leader Khaleda Zia, who launched a violent protest this year aimed at ousting the government, was granted bail in graft cases.