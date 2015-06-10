(Adds comment, detail)

DHAKA, June 10 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate eased in May for the first time since February, the planning minister said on Wednesday, as prices of food items rose at a slower pace.

Consumer price inflation edged down in May to an annual 6.19 percent from 6.32 percent a month ago, the minister, Mustafa Kamal, told reporters.

Food inflation inched down to 6.23 percent from 6.48 percent in April, but non-food inflation quickened to 6.14 percent from 6.08 percent.

In February, inflation picked up for the first time since August, as renewed political unrest disrupted supply chains.

The unrest eased in April after main opposition leader Khaleda Zia, who launched a violent protest this year aimed at ousting the government, was granted bail in graft cases.

The government expects inflation to ease to 6.2 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year, staring on July 1, from 7.5 percent targeted for this fiscal year, on the back of a drop in global commodity prices.

"Inflation in the next fiscal year will come down to the targeted level," Kamal said.

Global food prices in May fell to their lowest since September 2009 with declines in cereals, dairy and meat products outweighing slight increases in oils and sugar, the U.N. food agency has said.

The central bank has kept its key policy rates unchanged since February 2013, when it cut them by half a percentage point. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)