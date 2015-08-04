(Adds comment, details)
DHAKA Aug 4 Bangladesh's annual inflation
picked up in July for a second straight month, the country's
planning minister said on Tuesday, as Ramadan festivities
boosted spending on items from clothing to furniture.
Consumer prices in July rose 6.36 percent from a year
earlier, accelerating from 6.25 percent in June, Mustafa Kamal
told reporters.
Food inflation edged down to 6.07 percent from 6.32 percent
in June, while non-food inflation rose to 6.80 percent from 6.15
percent, he added.
"People spent more money to buy non-food items to celebrate
the Eid festival, while traders and businessmen increased prices
to capitalise on it," said a senior official at the Bangladesh
Bureau of Statistics.
Food inflation could go up again as heavy monsoon rains and
flooding destroyed crops and also caused supply disruptions, he
added.
Annual inflation in Bangladesh eased to 6.41 percent in the
last fiscal year that ended in June, down from 7.35 percent the
previous year.
The central bank has kept policy interest rates unchanged
since February 2013.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)