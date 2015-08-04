(Adds comment, details)

DHAKA Aug 4 Bangladesh's annual inflation picked up in July for a second straight month, the country's planning minister said on Tuesday, as Ramadan festivities boosted spending on items from clothing to furniture.

Consumer prices in July rose 6.36 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from 6.25 percent in June, Mustafa Kamal told reporters.

Food inflation edged down to 6.07 percent from 6.32 percent in June, while non-food inflation rose to 6.80 percent from 6.15 percent, he added.

"People spent more money to buy non-food items to celebrate the Eid festival, while traders and businessmen increased prices to capitalise on it," said a senior official at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Food inflation could go up again as heavy monsoon rains and flooding destroyed crops and also caused supply disruptions, he added.

Annual inflation in Bangladesh eased to 6.41 percent in the last fiscal year that ended in June, down from 7.35 percent the previous year.

The central bank has kept policy interest rates unchanged since February 2013.