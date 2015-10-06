US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
DHAKA Oct 6 Bangladesh's annual inflation picked up in September, the country's planning minister said on Tuesday, driven up by non-food costs after an increase in electricity and gas prices.
Consumer prices in September rose 6.24 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from 6.17 percent in August when it eased after rising for two months in a row, the minister Mustafa Kamal told reporters. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)