DHAKA Oct 6 Bangladesh's annual inflation picked up in September, the planning minister said on Tuesday, driven up by an increase in electricity and gas prices.

Consumer prices in September rose 6.24 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from 6.17 percent in August when they eased after rising for two months in a row, minister Mustafa Kamal told reporters.

Food inflation inched down to 5.92 percent in September from 6.06 percent the previous month.

In contrast, non-food inflation quickened to 6.73 percent from 6.35 percent after the government raised heavily subsidised gas and electricity tariffs last month.

Annual inflation in Bangladesh eased to 6.41 percent in the last fiscal year that ended in June, down from 7.35 percent the previous year.

The central bank has kept policy interest rates unchanged since February 2013. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)