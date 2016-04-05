DHAKA, April 5 Bangladesh's annual inflation edged up in March, driven by an increase in the price of food items, the planning minister said on Tuesday.

Consumer prices in March were 5.65 percent higher than a year earlier, up from a rise of 5.62 percent in February when the figure hit a 41-month low, the minister, Mustafa Kamal, told a news conference. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)