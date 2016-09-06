DHAKA, Sept 6 Bangladesh's annual inflation eased slightly in August as food prices rose at a slower pace, the planning minister said on Tuesday.

Consumer prices in August were 5.37 percent higher than a year earlier, slowing from a rise of 5.40 percent the previous month, the minister, Mustafa Kamal, told a news conference.

Annual food inflation in August inched lower to 4.3 percent from 3.35 percent the previous month. In contrast, non-food inflation increased to 7 percent from 6.98 percent.

Average inflation came in at 5.92 percent in the 2015/16 financial year that ended in June, its lowest in 12 years, largely due to a sharp drop in global commodity prices and good agricultural output in the South Asian country of 160 million people.

The government aims to hold inflation at 5.80 percent for the current financial year.

Early this year, the central bank cut its key interest rates by half a percentage point for the first time in nearly three years as cooling inflation gave it more room for manoeuvre to help spur economic growth.

