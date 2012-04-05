DHAKA, April 5 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate eased to 10.10 percent in March from 10.43 percent in Feebruary, but non-food inflation continued to pick-up as the government raised power tariffs to ease its subsidy burden.

Food inflation slowed to 8.28 percent in March from 8.92 percent in February but non-food inflation accelerated to 13.96 percent from 13.57 percent, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The government raised electricity tariffs for the second time since December, an unpopular move in a country where more than a third of the population live on less than $2 a day. (Reporting by Ruma Paul)