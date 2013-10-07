DHAKA Oct 7 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate eased in September to 7.13 percent from 7.39 percent a month earlier as prices of both food and non-food items rose at a slower pace, but it could creep up again on supply disruptions due to political unrest.

Food prices in September were 7.93 percent higher than a year earlier, down from 8.09 percent in August, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Non-food inflation eased to 5.94 percent in September from 6.35 percent the previous month.

The price pressure could resume its climb as opposition political parties are likely to intensify anti-government protests demanding a non-party caretaker administration to hold elections, due next January.

The central bank trimmed its growth forecast to 6.2 percent for the year to June 2014 while global lending agencies such as the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank said economic growth is likely to slip to below 6 percent on unrest and political uncertainties in the run-up to elections.

In February, the central bank cut its key policy rates for the first time since 2009, by half a percentage point, as it shifted focus to enhance growth. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)