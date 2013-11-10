DHAKA Nov 10 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate
eased in October to 7.03 percent from 7.13 percent a month
earlier as prices non-food items rose at a slower pace, but
officials say the headline figure may resume its climb as a
political shutdown cripples the supply chain.
The country has been hit by violent protests and a series of
shutdowns led by the main opposition party demanding the
government quit and next year's election take place under a
non-partisan government, causing supply disruptions.
Food prices in October were 8.38 percent higher than a year
earlier, up from 7.93 percent in September, the Bangladesh
Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.
Non-food inflation slipped to 5.02 percent in October from
5.94 percent the previous month.
Food inflation rose due to the political unrest though
slower growth in non-food inflation kept the overall inflation
low, Golam Mostafa Kamal, director general of the bureau, told
reporters.
"But if the political situation is not improved and strikes
continue then supply will be disrupted. Naturally the price of
food items will keep increasing."
The central bank trimmed its growth forecast to 6.2 percent
for the year to June 2014 while global lending agencies such as
the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank
said growth would slip to below 6 percent.
In February, the central bank cut its key policy rates for
the first time since 2009, by half a percentage point, as it
shifted focus to enhance growth.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul)