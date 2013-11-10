DHAKA Nov 10 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate eased in October to 7.03 percent from 7.13 percent a month earlier as prices non-food items rose at a slower pace, but officials say the headline figure may resume its climb as a political shutdown cripples the supply chain.

The country has been hit by violent protests and a series of shutdowns led by the main opposition party demanding the government quit and next year's election take place under a non-partisan government, causing supply disruptions.

Food prices in October were 8.38 percent higher than a year earlier, up from 7.93 percent in September, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

Non-food inflation slipped to 5.02 percent in October from 5.94 percent the previous month.

Food inflation rose due to the political unrest though slower growth in non-food inflation kept the overall inflation low, Golam Mostafa Kamal, director general of the bureau, told reporters.

"But if the political situation is not improved and strikes continue then supply will be disrupted. Naturally the price of food items will keep increasing."

The central bank trimmed its growth forecast to 6.2 percent for the year to June 2014 while global lending agencies such as the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank said growth would slip to below 6 percent.

In February, the central bank cut its key policy rates for the first time since 2009, by half a percentage point, as it shifted focus to enhance growth. (Reporting by Ruma Paul)