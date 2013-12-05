DHAKA Dec 5 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate
rose in November, ending a declining trend since July, as
political protests against upcoming elections cripple the supply
chain.
November's rate was 7.15 percent, up from 7.03 percent in
October, the statistics office said on Thursday, with higher
prices for both food and non-food items.
The country has been rocked by violent protests and a series
of shutdowns and transport blockades led by the main opposition
party, which is demanding the prime minister step down and next
year's election be held under a non-party administration.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)