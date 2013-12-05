(Add quotes, details)
DHAKA Dec 5 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate
rose in November, ending a declining trend since July, as
political protests against upcoming elections cripple the supply
chain.
November's rate was 7.15 percent, up from 7.03 percent in
October, the statistics office said on Thursday, with higher
prices for both food and non-food items.
The country has been rocked by violent protests and a series
of shutdowns and transport blockades led by the main opposition
party, which is demanding the prime minister step down and next
year's election be held under a non-party administration. More
than 60 people have been killed since last month.
Food prices in November were 8.55 percent higher than a year
earlier, an increase from October's 8.38 percent pace. The
non-food inflation rate rose to 5.08 percent in November from
5.02 percent the previous month.
Officials fear inflation could go even higher this month
amid supply disruptions ahead of elections slated for Jan. 5.
"We don't see a respite from the ongoing unrest. So there is
no surprise if inflation climbs further this month," a senior
official at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said.
Further nationwide disruptions are expected on Saturday
after the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by
former premier Begum Khaleda Zia, announced another 72-hour
road, water and railway blockade.
At an emergency meeting on Wednesday night the ruling party
Awami League decided to stick to the polls as planned with Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina in power, rejecting the opposition's
demand for her resignation.
The BNP has rejected any attempt to hold an election until
it is satisfied a neutral interim administration is in place
without Hasina.
Both heirs to political dynasties, Hasina and BNP leader
Begum Khaleda Zia have rotated as prime minister for most of the
last 22 years amid unending enmity, set against an
all-too-familiar background of violent protest in one of the
world's poorest countries.
Economic growth is expected to slow to less than 6 percent
in the year to June 2014 from 6 percent the previous year as
political uncertainty and turmoil ahead of elections take their
toll.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)