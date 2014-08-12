DHAKA Aug 12 Bangladesh's annual inflation accelerated to 7.04 percent in July from 6.97 percent a month ago, government data showed on Tuesday, as Ramadan festivities boosted spending on items from clothing to furniture.

Food inflation edged down to 7.94 percent from 8 percent in June, but non-food inflation quickened to 5.71 percent from 5.45 percent, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)