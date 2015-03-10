US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
DHAKA, March 10 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate rose in February, ending a declining trend since August, as renewed political unrest disrupted the country's supply chain.
Consumer prices in February rose 6.14 percent, up from 6.04 percent a month earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday, with higher prices for both food and non-food items.
The country has been racked by violent protests and non-stop transport blockades and a series of strikes led by the main opposition party aimed at toppling the government, causing disruption of supplies.
More than a hundred people have died and hundreds have been wounded in protests that surged on Jan. 5, the first anniversary of national elections that the opposition boycotted. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)