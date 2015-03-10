DHAKA, March 10 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate rose in February, ending a declining trend since August, as renewed political unrest disrupted the country's supply chain.

Consumer prices in February rose 6.14 percent, up from 6.04 percent a month earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday, with higher prices for both food and non-food items.

The country has been racked by violent protests and non-stop transport blockades and a series of strikes led by the main opposition party aimed at toppling the government, causing disruption of supplies.

More than a hundred people have died and hundreds have been wounded in protests that surged on Jan. 5, the first anniversary of national elections that the opposition boycotted.