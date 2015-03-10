(Adds details, official's comment)

DHAKA, March 10 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate rose in February, ending a declining trend since August, as renewed political unrest disrupted the country's supply chain, sending food and non-food prices higher despite a dip in global commodity prices.

Consumer prices in February rose 6.14 percent, up from 6.04 percent a month earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

The country has been racked by violent protests and transport blockades and a series of strikes led by the main opposition party aimed at toppling the government.

"There is every possibility that inflation will climb further due to ongoing political unrest," an official of the statistics office said.

More than 100 people have died and hundreds have been wounded in protests that surged on Jan. 5, the first anniversary of national elections that the opposition boycotted.

The impasse between the two major political parties is fuelling worries of economic stagnation in the impoverished South Asian nation of 160 million.

Food prices in February were 6.11 percent higher than a year earlier, up from January's 6.07 percent annual pace. The non-food inflation rate rose to 6.20 percent from 6.01 percent the previous month.

Global food prices fell 1 percent in February to their lowest in more than four-and-a-half years, with cereals, meat and sugar declining, oils steady and only dairy prices rebounding sharply, the United Nations food agency said last week.

Inflation in Bangladesh accelerated to 7.35 percent in the fiscal year that ended in June 2014, from 6.78 percent the previous year.

The government aims to hold inflation to 6.5 percent in the current fiscal year. The central bank has kept its key policy rates unchanged since February 2013, when it cut them by half a percentage point. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)