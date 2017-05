DHAKA May 6 Bangladesh's annual inflation picked up in April for a third straight month, the country's planning minister said on Wednesday, on a spike in food prices, despite a drop in global prices of commodities.

Consumer prices in April rose 6.32 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from 6.27 percent in March, Mustafa Kamal told reporters, while unveiling the inflation data.

In February, inflation picked up for the first time since August, as renewed political unrest disrupted supply chains. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)