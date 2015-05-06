(Adds details)

DHAKA May 6 Bangladesh's annual inflation picked up in April for a third straight month, the country's planning minister said on Wednesday, led by a rise in food prices, despite a drop in global commodity prices.

Consumer prices in April rose 6.32 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from 6.27 percent in March, Mustafa Kamal told reporters.

In February, inflation picked up for the first time since August, as renewed political unrest disrupted supply chains.

The unrest eased last month after main opposition leader Khaleda Zia, who launched a violent protest this year aimed at ousting the government, was granted bail in graft cases.

Food prices in April were 6.48 percent higher than a year earlier, up from March's 6.37 percent. In contrast, the non-food inflation rate edged down to 6.08 percent from 6.12 percent the previous month.

The government aims to hold inflation at 6.5 percent in the current fiscal year. The central bank has kept its key policy rates unchanged since February 2013, when it cut them by half a percentage point.

