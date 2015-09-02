(Add details)

DHAKA, Sept 2 Bangladesh's annual inflation eased last month after picking up for two months in a row, the country's planning minister said on Wednesday, but it could rise again with an increase in electricity and gas prices.

The rise in consumer prices edged down in August to 6.17 percent from 6.36 percent a month earlier, the minister, Mustafa Kamal, told reporters.

Food inflation inched down to 6.06 percent from 6.07 percent and non-food inflation decreased to 6.35 percent from 6.80 percent.

The government raised heavily subsidised gas and electricity tariffs this month, which could push inflation up again and add to public fury over the cost of living.

Food inflation could also go up again as heavy monsoon rains and flooding destroyed crops and also caused supply disruptions.

Annual inflation in Bangladesh eased to 6.41 percent in the last fiscal year that ended in June, down from 7.35 percent the previous year.

The central bank has kept policy interest rates unchanged since February 2013. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)