DHAKA Dec 7 Bangladesh's annual inflation eased slightly in November as prices of both food and other items rose at a slower pace, said a senior official at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

Consumer prices in November rose 5.38 percent higher than a year earlier, slowing from an increase of 5.57 percent the previous month.

Annual food inflation in November inched lower to 5.41 percent from 5.56 percent the previous month, while non-food inflation dropped to 5.33 percent from 5.58 percent. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)