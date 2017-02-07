DHAKA Feb 7 Bangladesh's annual inflation rate picked up again in January, fired up by food prices, the planning minister said on Tuesday, snapping a brief fall over the previous two months.

Consumer prices in January rose 5.15 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from a rise of 5.03 percent the previous month when it eased to its lowest since July 2012, Mustafa Kamal told a news conference. (Reporting by Ruma Paul)