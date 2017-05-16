DHAKA May 16 Bangladesh's annual inflation eased to 5.28 percent in the quarter from January to March, down from 5.78 percent in the corresponding period the previous year, the planning minister said on Tuesday.

The ministry released inflation data on a quarterly basis for the first time, amid a spike in prices of essential items.

"We have decided to issue this data on a quarterly basis as it is not always possible to get monthly data in time," the minister, Mustafa Kamal, told a news conference.

"Apart from that, there is a possibility of errors in collecting data in a hurry."

In February, annual inflation accelerated for the second straight month, driven by a jump in food prices.