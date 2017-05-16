DHAKA May 16 Bangladesh's annual inflation
eased to 5.28 percent in the quarter from January to March, down
from 5.78 percent in the corresponding period the previous year,
the planning minister said on Tuesday.
The ministry released inflation data on a quarterly basis
for the first time, amid a spike in prices of essential items.
"We have decided to issue this data on a quarterly basis as
it is not always possible to get monthly data in time," the
minister, Mustafa Kamal, told a news conference.
"Apart from that, there is a possibility of errors in
collecting data in a hurry."
In February, annual inflation accelerated for the second
straight month, driven by a jump in food prices.
