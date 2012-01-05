DHAKA Jan 5 Bangladesh's central bank has
lifted the interest rate ceiling on bank loans used for
importing commodities and setting up industries, the bank said
in a statement on Thursday.
The decision will allow commercial banks to decide the rate
of interest on loans they offer to facilitate imports and
industries, and also to discourage loan seekers.
"From now on there will be no ceiling on imposing interest
on loans and the commercial banks will be able to fix the rate
of interest," the statement said.
In March last year the central bank set the rate of interest
at 12 percent for lending to fund the import of rice, wheat,
edible oil, pulse, gram, onion, dates and sugar.
It also set the interest rate on industrial term loans,
along with agriculture loans, at 13 percent and the interest
rate for loans on all export sectors at 7 percent.
Now banks will be able to negotiate the interest rate with
the borrowers from the industrial sector and traders of
essential commodities, a central banks official said.
"It is not justified to set cap on interest on loans in a
free market economy and it is contradictory of the policy that
we follow," said Atiur Rahamn, governor of the central bank.
"The measure will help to contain ever increasing inflation
as businessmen and entrepreneurs will be more cautious in taking
loan from the banks," he told Reuters.
He also said the central bank would monitor the rate to stop
it from rising abnormally.
The official said the central bank withdrew the interest
rate cap as part of its plan to tighten private sector credit
growth.
The central bank plans to bring down private sector credit
growth to 16 percent by June in a bid to reduce pressures on the
exchange rate and to contain inflation.
The lending cap withdrawal also aims to stop the devaluation
of the taka, which traded against the dollar between at 82.20
and 82.45 taka on Thursday against 70.95 a year ago, according
to the central bank.
The consumer price index in November was 11.58 percent
compared with 11.42 in October.
The new decision would not be effective for exports and
farming sectors, the statement said.
The International Monetary Fund set several conditions to
get $1.0 billion credit that also includes withdrawal of the
lending cap to strengthening the monetary transmission mechanism
and improving financial sector performance.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir)