DHAKA Jan 8 Islamic State has claimed
responsibility for murdering a Christian convert in Bangladesh,
says an online group that monitors extremist activity, the
latest killing declared by the militant group in the South Asian
nation.
Islamist violence has surged in recent months in
Muslim-majority Bangladesh, but the government has rejected
Islamic State's claims of involvement, blaming political
opponents instead.
The U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group said Islamic State
had asserted that it killed the man on Thursday in Jhenaidah, a
district about 100 miles (161 km) west of Dhaka, the capital,
because he converted from Islam.
"Soldiers of the caliphate were able to eliminate the
apostate, named 'Samir al-Din', by stabbing him with a knife,"
SITE quoted the group as saying.
Police said they were unaware of the claim, adding that a
village doctor with a different surname had been stabbed to
death the same day.
"We are not aware of any claim from any terrorist groups. We
are trying to nab the attackers," district police chief Hasan
Hafizur Rahman told Reuters by telephone.
Although the man had converted to Christianity, he later
switched back to Islam, Rahman added.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killings of
foreigners, attacks on mosques and Christian priests in
Bangladesh over the last few months, but police said home-grown
militant group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen is behind the attacks.
The government has denied that Islamic State has a presence
in the country of 160 million people. It blames Islamist
political opponents for instigating the violence.
