(Adds quote from police official, details)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA May 25 Bangladeshi police have arrested
two suspected members of the Islamic State group who had planned
to fight alongside militants in Syria, a police official said on
Monday, adding to concerns about the rise of extremist groups in
South Asia.
The pair were detained during a raid in the Bangladeshi
capital, Dhaka, on Sunday night, said Sheikh Nazmul Alam, a
senior official of the police detective branch.
One man, Aminul Islam, was the information technology head
of a multinational company, and worked as a regional coordinator
for Islamic State, while the other, Sakib Bin Kamal, was a
teacher at a school in Dhaka, he added.
"They had been collecting members for the group from
Bangladesh," he told Reuters, adding that the men had confessed
to having convinced at least 25 students to join IS.
At least 12 people have been arrested in Bangladesh in
recent months for suspected involvement with Islamic State,
which has seized control of swaths of territory in Iraq and
Syria in recent months.
Reports of the growing influence of Islamic State have
raised fears across South Asia. But it remains unclear whether
militants organising under the Islamic State name are acting on
their own or as part of a centralised initiative from the Middle
East.
Bangladesh is already on alert after three secular bloggers
were killed by radical Islamists since February.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Paul Tait and Clarence
Fernandez)