DHAKA May 31 Police in Bangladesh arrested a
suspected member of Islamic State (IS) in Dhaka, a senior
officer said on Sunday, following
the detention days earlier of two other suspects, including an
IT manager at a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Co.
The suspect picked up on Saturday night was a coordinator
for IS in Bangladesh, Shaikh Nazmul Alam, a deputy commissioner
of Detective and Criminal Intelligence Division, told Reuters.
"We arrested him with hundreds of training related videos
for Islamist extremists, and also a large number of books on al
Qaeda and IS translated into Bangla," Alam said.
Police said the detained man was Abdullah Al Galib, a
former member of Hizbut Tahrir, and a follower of Ansarullah
Bangla Team, two militant Islamist groups in Bangladesh.
"We have been following him for a long time and arrested him
yesterday night from Banani, a posh area of the city," Alam
said.
Police have arrested more than a dozen people suspected of
links with Islamic State, amid growing fears that the group
could be extending its influence among Muslims in South Asia.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)