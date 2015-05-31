(Adds fresh quotes, information)
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA May 31 Police in Bangladesh have arrested
a suspected member of Islamic State (IS) in Dhaka, a senior
officer said on Sunday, following
the detention days earlier of two other suspects, including an
IT manager at a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Co.
The suspect picked up on Saturday night was a coordinator
for IS in Bangladesh, Shaikh Nazmul Alam, a deputy commissioner
of Detective and Criminal Intelligence Division, told Reuters.
"We arrested him with hundreds of training related videos
for Islamist extremists, and also a large number of books on al
Qaeda and IS translated into Bangla," Alam said.
Police said the detained man was Abdullah al Galib, a former
member of Hizbut Tahrir, and a follower of Ansarullah Bangla
Team, two militant Islamist groups in Muslim-majority
Bangladesh.
"We have been following him for a long time and arrested him
yesterday night from Banani, a posh area of the city," Alam
said.
He said police suspected al Galib aimed to establish an
Islamic caliphate and was plotting with associates to kill
"important personalities of the state."
Bangladeshi police have arrested more than a dozen people in
recent months suspected of links with Islamic State, amid
growing fears that the militant group could be extending its
influence among Muslims in South Asia.
It remains unclear whether militants organising under its
name are acting on their own or as part of a centralised
initiative from the Middle East.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore
and Rosalind Russell)