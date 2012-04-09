DHAKA, April 9 The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, is lending Bangladesh $855 million to buy oil on the international market, a senior energy official said on Monday.

"We signed an agreement with the ITFC on Sunday night for the loan to import fuel oil from the overseas market," said Mohammed Abubakar Siddique, chairman of the state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

BPC is the sole oil importer and distributor of fuel oil in Bangladesh.

Siddique told Reuters that the $855 million was part of $2.0 billion in credit the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) had earlier agreed to extend to the BPC to pay for oil purchase.

"The ($2.0 billion) IDB credit is for oil imports through the whole of 2012. With the $855 million, we'll buy fuel for the period January to June," the official said.

Bangladesh would require more than $6.0 billion in 2012 to import of crude and refined oil products to meet increasing demand after the government approved about 50 power plants to run on oil, Siddique said.

"This financing is in line with ITFC's mandate to support member countries' strategic sectors and to improve their trading capacity," the ITFC said in a statement.

Until last year, ITFC lent about $1.0 billion a year to Bangladesh to buy oil and oil products.

The interest rate on the loan is 4.75 percent. (Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed)