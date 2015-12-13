DHAKA Dec 13 Bangladesh will receive $1.11
billion in loans from Japan for infrastructure, investment and
health projects, the Japanese embassy in Dhaka said on Sunday,
announcing its largest loan package to Bangladesh since 1974.
The projects include a foreign direct investment promotion
project, the strengthening of the Dhaka-Chittagong main power
grid, bridge improvements in western Bangladesh, maternal,
neonatal and child health projects, support for local governance
and an urban building safety project.
For all these projects, interest rates are 0.01 percent and
repayment periods are 40 years with 10 years' grace, said a
statement from the Japanese embassy.
Last month donors told Bangladesh it should raise spending
on infrastructure to $12 billion annually, particularly in
energy, transport and ports.
Bangladesh currently spends just 3 percent of GDP in this
sector.
At a meeting in November, donors including the World Bank,
International Monetary Fund and USAID also told Bangladesh to
reduce its dependence on foreign aid and to work more closely
with the private sector on major projects.
Japan's ambassador to Bangladesh and a senior official of
the Ministry of Finance signed an agreement on the official
development assistance (ODA) on Sunday.
During a visit by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to
Japan in May 2014, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to
provide up to $5.1 billion of additional assistance to
Bangladesh over the next four to five years.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Ros Russell)