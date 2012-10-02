Rates supplied by the Bangladesh Jute Association

JUTE

VARIETY BALES FOB Narayanganj

(One bale = 180 kg) (Taka per bale)

Ready Position (in taka) Bangla white special (BW special) 14,000 Bangla white A (BWA) 13,700 Bangla white B (BWB) 12,800 Bangla white C (BWC) 11,300 Bangla white D (BWD) 10,850 Bangla white E (BWE) 10,400 Bangla tossa special (BTS) 14,300 Bangla tossa A (BTA) 14,000 Bangla tossa B (BTB) 13,100 Bangla tossa C (BTC) 11,600 Bangla tossa D (BTD) 11,150 Bangla tossa E (BTE) 10,700

WRS/TRS, HABIJABI, CUT ROPES Bangla white rejection (BWR) 9,250 Bangla white habijabi (BWH) 7,300 Bangla tossa rejection (BTR) 9,500 Bangla tossa habijabi (BTH) 7,300

CUTTINGS Bangla white cuttings A (BWCA) 6,800 Bangla white cuttings B (BWCB) 6,600 Bangla tossa cuttings A (BTCA) 7,100 Bangla tossa cuttings B (BTCB) 6,900

MESHTA Meshta special 14,000 Meshta A 13,700 Meshta B 12,800 Meshta C 11,300 Special meshta cuttings 6,800 Ordinary meshta cuttings 6,600 Meshta- SMR 9,000

STATE OF THE MARKET--REMARKS Quality - good Condition - fair Narayanganj imports - About 3,000 Qntl. Daulatpur imports - About 8,000 Qntl. Market trend - As usual

NOTE Raw jute exports during 2011-2012 (01.07.2011 to 30.06.2012) = 2.28 million bales Value 15.40 billion taka ($1 = 81.55 taka) Source: Bangladesh Jute Association, Dhaka +880-2-9552916, Narayanganj +880-2-7630904