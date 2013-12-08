BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
Rates supplied by the Bangladesh Jute Association
JUTE
VARIETY BALES FOB Narayanganj
(One bale = 180 kg) (Taka per bale)
Ready Position (in taka) Bangla white special (BW special) 12,800 Bangla white A (BWA) 12,500 Bangla white B (BWB) 11,600 Bangla white C (BWC) 10,100 Bangla white D (BWD) 9,650 Bangla white E (BWE) 9,200 Bangla tossa special (BTS) 13,100 Bangla tossa A (BTA) 13,800 Bangla tossa B (BTB) 11,900 Bangla tossa C (BTC) 10,400 Bangla tossa D (BTD) 9,950 Bangla tossa E (BTE) 9,500
WRS/TRS, HABIJABI, CUT ROPES Bangla white rejection (BWR) 8,250 Bangla white habijabi (BWH) 6,300 Bangla tossa rejection (BTR) 8,500 Bangla tossa habijabi (BTH) 6,300
CUTTINGS Bangla white cuttings A (BWCA) 5,800 Bangla white cuttings B (BWCB) 5,600 Bangla tossa cuttings A (BTCA) 6,100 Bangla tossa cuttings B (BTCB) 5,900
MESHTA Meshta special 12,800 Meshta A 12,500 Meshta B 11,600 Meshta C 10,100 Special meshta cuttings 5,800 Ordinary meshta cuttings 5,600 Meshta- SMR 8,000
STATE OF THE MARKET--REMARKS Quality - good Condition - fair Narayanganj imports - About 10,000 Qntl. Daulatpur imports - About 20,000 Qntl. Market trend - As usual
NOTE Raw jute exports during 2012-2013 (01.07.2012 to 31.03.2013) = 2.05 million bales Value 14.36 billion taka ($1 = 77.75 taka) Source: Bangladesh Jute Association, Dhaka +880-2-9552916, Narayanganj +880-2-7630904
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-