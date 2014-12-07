BRIEF-Tirupati Sarjan gets order for construction of hospital building for GCRI
* New work awarded for construction of hospital building for Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute
Rates supplied by the Bangladesh Jute Association
JUTE
VARIETY BALES FOB Narayanganj
(One bale = 180 kg) (Taka per bale)
Ready Position (in taka) Bangla white special (BW special) 12,800 Bangla white A (BWA) 12,500 Bangla white B (BWB) 11,600 Bangla white C (BWC) 10,100 Bangla white D (BWD) 9,650 Bangla white E (BWE) 9,200 Bangla tossa special (BTS) 13,100 Bangla tossa A (BTA) 13,800 Bangla tossa B (BTB) 11,900 Bangla tossa C (BTC) 10,400 Bangla tossa D (BTD) 9,950 Bangla tossa E (BTE) 9,500
WRS/TRS, HABIJABI, CUT ROPES Bangla white rejection (BWR) 8,250 Bangla white habijabi (BWH) 6,300 Bangla tossa rejection (BTR) 8,500 Bangla tossa habijabi (BTH) 6,300
CUTTINGS Bangla white cuttings A (BWCA) 5,800 Bangla white cuttings B (BWCB) 5,600 Bangla tossa cuttings A (BTCA) 6,100 Bangla tossa cuttings B (BTCB) 5,900
MESHTA Meshta special 12,800 Meshta A 12,500 Meshta B 11,600 Meshta C 10,100 Special meshta cuttings 5,800 Ordinary meshta cuttings 5,600 Meshta- SMR 8,000
STATE OF THE MARKET--REMARKS Quality - good Condition - fair Narayanganj imports - About 10,000 Qntl. Daulatpur imports - About 20,000 Qntl. Market trend - As usual
NOTE Raw jute exports during 2013-2014 (01.07.2014 to 31.07.2014) = 9,559 bales Value 73.60 million taka ($1 = 77.75 taka) Source: Bangladesh Jute Association, Dhaka +880-2-9552916, Narayanganj +880-2-7630904
* New work awarded for construction of hospital building for Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute
* U.S. dollar, Treasury yields fall * North Korea tensions continue to weigh * China Q1 GDP up 6.9 percent By Aparajita Saxena April 17 Asian currencies rose on Monday as falls in the U.S. stock market and Treasury yields kept the U.S. dollar range-bound, and made regional currencies relatively more attractive bets. Downside to the U.S. dollar and government bond yields came from President Donald Trump's verbal intervention on Thursday, when he told the Wall