EM ASIA FX- Asia FX rises as dollar loses lustre; Philippine pares gains

* U.S. dollar, Treasury yields fall * North Korea tensions continue to weigh * China Q1 GDP up 6.9 percent By Aparajita Saxena April 17 Asian currencies rose on Monday as falls in the U.S. stock market and Treasury yields kept the U.S. dollar range-bound, and made regional currencies relatively more attractive bets. Downside to the U.S. dollar and government bond yields came from President Donald Trump's verbal intervention on Thursday, when he told the Wall