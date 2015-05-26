BRIEF-Union Bank sees bad loans falling in 2017/18
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
Rates supplied by the Bangladesh Jute Association
JUTE
VARIETY BALES FOB Narayanganj
(One bale = 180 kg) (Taka per bale)
Ready Position (in taka) Bangla white special (BW special) 13,000 Bangla white A (BWA) 12,700 Bangla white B (BWB) 11,800 Bangla white C (BWC) 10,300 Bangla white D (BWD) 9,850 Bangla white E (BWE) 9,400 Bangla tossa special (BTS) 13,600 Bangla tossa A (BTA) 13,300 Bangla tossa B (BTB) 12,400 Bangla tossa C (BTC) 10,900 Bangla tossa D (BTD) 10,450 Bangla tossa E (BTE) 10,000
WRS/TRS, HABIJABI, CUT ROPES Bangla white rejection (BWR) 8,250 Bangla white habijabi (BWH) 6,300 Bangla tossa rejection (BTR) 8,500 Bangla tossa habijabi (BTH) 6,300
CUTTINGS Bangla white cuttings A (BWCA) 5,800 Bangla white cuttings B (BWCB) 5,600 Bangla tossa cuttings A (BTCA) 6,100 Bangla tossa cuttings B (BTCB) 5,900
MESHTA Meshta special 13,000 Meshta A 12,700 Meshta B 11,800 Meshta C 10,300 Special meshta cuttings 5,800 Ordinary meshta cuttings 5,600 Meshta- SMR 8,000
STATE OF THE MARKET--REMARKS Quality - good Condition - fair Narayanganj imports - About 4,000 Qntl. Daulatpur imports - About 8,000 Qntl. Market trend - As usual
NOTE Raw jute exports during 2013-2014 (01.07.2014 to 28.02.2015) = 482,093 bales Value 3.82 billion taka ($1 = 77.80 taka) Source: Bangladesh Jute Association, Dhaka +880-2-9552916, Narayanganj +880-2-7630904
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 08 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,810-1,114 0,830-1,115 0,700-0,914 0,720-0,870 (Auction price)