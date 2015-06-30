Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rates supplied by the Bangladesh Jute Association
JUTE
VARIETY BALES FOB Narayanganj
(One bale = 180 kg) (Taka per bale)
Ready Position (in taka) Bangla white special (BW special) 13,600 Bangla white A (BWA) 13,300 Bangla white B (BWB) 12,400 Bangla white C (BWC) 10,900 Bangla white D (BWD) 10,600 Bangla white E (BWE) 10,300 Bangla tossa special (BTS) 14,200 Bangla tossa A (BTA) 13,900 Bangla tossa B (BTB) 13,000 Bangla tossa C (BTC) 11,500 Bangla tossa D (BTD) 11,200 Bangla tossa E (BTE) 10,900
WRS/TRS, HABIJABI, CUT ROPES Bangla white rejection (BWR) 8,750 Bangla white habijabi (BWH) 6,800 Bangla tossa rejection (BTR) 9,000 Bangla tossa habijabi (BTH) 6,800
CUTTINGS Bangla white cuttings A (BWCA) 6,300 Bangla white cuttings B (BWCB) 6,100 Bangla tossa cuttings A (BTCA) 6,600 Bangla tossa cuttings B (BTCB) 6,400
MESHTA Meshta special 13,600 Meshta A 13,300 Meshta B 12,400 Meshta C 10,900 Special meshta cuttings 6,300 Ordinary meshta cuttings 6,100 Meshta- SMR 8,500
STATE OF THE MARKET--REMARKS Quality - good Condition - fair Narayanganj imports - About 2,000 Qntl. Daulatpur imports - About 5,000 Qntl. Market trend - As usual
NOTE Raw jute exports during 2013-2014 (01.07.2014 to 31.05.2015) = 778,035 bales Value 6.32 billion taka ($1 = 77.80 taka) Source: Bangladesh Jute Association, Dhaka +880-2-9552916, Narayanganj +880-2-7630904
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12