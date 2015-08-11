BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd
Rates supplied by the Bangladesh Jute Association
JUTE
VARIETY BALES FOB Narayanganj
(One bale = 180 kg) (Taka per bale)
Ready Position (in taka) Bangla white special (BW special) 13,600 Bangla white A (BWA) 13,300 Bangla white B (BWB) 12,400 Bangla white C (BWC) 10,900 Bangla white D (BWD) 10,600 Bangla white E (BWE) 10,300 Bangla tossa special (BTS) 14,200 Bangla tossa A (BTA) 13,900 Bangla tossa B (BTB) 13,000 Bangla tossa C (BTC) 11,500 Bangla tossa D (BTD) 11,200 Bangla tossa E (BTE) 10,900
WRS/TRS, HABIJABI, CUT ROPES Bangla white rejection (BWR) 8,750 Bangla white habijabi (BWH) 6,800 Bangla tossa rejection (BTR) 9,000 Bangla tossa habijabi (BTH) 6,800
CUTTINGS Bangla white cuttings A (BWCA) 6,300 Bangla white cuttings B (BWCB) 6,100 Bangla tossa cuttings A (BTCA) 6,600 Bangla tossa cuttings B (BTCB) 6,400
MESHTA Meshta special 13,600 Meshta A 13,300 Meshta B 12,400 Meshta C 10,900 Special meshta cuttings 6,300 Ordinary meshta cuttings 6,100 Meshta- SMR 8,500
STATE OF THE MARKET--REMARKS Quality - good Condition - fair Narayanganj imports - About 2,000 Qntl. Daulatpur imports - About 5,000 Qntl. Market trend - As usual
NOTE Raw jute exports during 2013-2014 (01.07.2014 to 31.05.2015) = 778,035 bales Value 6.32 billion taka ($1 = 77.80 taka) Source: Bangladesh Jute Association, Dhaka +880-2-9552916, Narayanganj +880-2-7630904
May 11 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------