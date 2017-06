GRAINS-Wheat rebounds as USDA rates spring crop condition below expectations

* U.S. spring wheat ratings fall sharply due to dry weather * Corn prices firm after deep losses, rain forecast limits gain (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 13 Chicago wheat futures bounced back on Tuesday, rising nearly 1 percent as the condition of the U.S. spring crop was pegged well behind market expectations, stoking fears of production losses. Corn gained 0.4 percent after last session's deep losses triggered by forecasts of rains t