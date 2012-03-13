INSTANT VIEW 5-India consumer inflation eases to lowest since 2012 in May
MUMBAI, June 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased further to 2.18 percent in May, driven down by cooling food prices, government data showed on Monday.
Rates supplied by the Bangladesh Jute Association
JUTE
VARIETY BALES FOB Narayanganj
(One bale = 180 kg) (Taka per bale)
Ready Position (in taka) Bangla white special (BW special) 14,000 Bangla white A (BWA) 13,700 Bangla white B (BWB) 12,800 Bangla white C (BWC) 11,300 Bangla white D (BWD) 10,850 Bangla white E (BWE) 10,400 Bangla tossa special (BTS) 14,300 Bangla tossa A (BTA) 14,000 Bangla tossa B (BTB) 13,100 Bangla tossa C (BTC) 11,600 Bangla tossa D (BTD) 11,150 Bangla tossa E (BTE) 10,700
WRS/TRS, HABIJABI, CUT ROPES Bangla white rejection (BWR) 9,250 Bangla white habijabi (BWH) 7,300 Bangla tossa rejection (BTR) 9,500 Bangla tossa habijabi (BTH) 7,300
CUTTINGS Bangla white cuttings A (BWCA) 6,800 Bangla white cuttings B (BWCB) 6,600 Bangla tossa cuttings A (BTCA) 7,100 Bangla tossa cuttings B (BTCB) 6,900
MESHTA Meshta special 14,000 Meshta A 13,700 Meshta B 12,800 Meshta C 11,300 Special meshta cuttings 6,800 Ordinary meshta cuttings 6,600 Meshta- SMR 9,000
STATE OF THE MARKET--REMARKS Quality - good Condition - fair Narayanganj imports - About 3,000 Qntl. Daulatpur imports - About 8,000 Qntl. Market trend - As usual
NOTE Raw jute exports during 2010-2011 (01.07.2011 to 31.12.2011) = 931,203 bales Value 6.5 billion taka ($1 = 81.77 taka) Source: Bangladesh Jute Association, Dhaka +880-2-9552916, Narayanganj +880-2-7630904
