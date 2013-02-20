India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Rates supplied by the Bangladesh Jute Association
JUTE
VARIETY BALES FOB Narayanganj
(One bale = 180 kg) (Taka per bale)
Ready Position (in taka) Bangla white special (BW special) 13,400 Bangla white A (BWA) 13,100 Bangla white B (BWB) 12,200 Bangla white C (BWC) 10,700 Bangla white D (BWD) 10,250 Bangla white E (BWE) 9,800 Bangla tossa special (BTS) 13,700 Bangla tossa A (BTA) 13,400 Bangla tossa B (BTB) 12,500 Bangla tossa C (BTC) 11,000 Bangla tossa D (BTD) 10,550 Bangla tossa E (BTE) 10,100
WRS/TRS, HABIJABI, CUT ROPES Bangla white rejection (BWR) 8,750 Bangla white habijabi (BWH) 6,800 Bangla tossa rejection (BTR) 9,000 Bangla tossa habijabi (BTH) 6,800
CUTTINGS Bangla white cuttings A (BWCA) 6,300 Bangla white cuttings B (BWCB) 6,100 Bangla tossa cuttings A (BTCA) 6,600 Bangla tossa cuttings B (BTCB) 6,400
MESHTA Meshta special 13,400 Meshta A 13,100 Meshta B 12,200 Meshta C 10,700 Special meshta cuttings 6,300 Ordinary meshta cuttings 6,100 Meshta- SMR 8,500
STATE OF THE MARKET--REMARKS Quality - good Condition - fair Narayanganj imports - About 10,000 Qntl. Daulatpur imports - About 20,000 Qntl. Market trend - As usual
NOTE Raw jute exports during 2012-2013 (01.07.2012 to 31.10.2012) = 557.561 bales Value 3.77 billion taka ($1 = 78.90 taka) Source: Bangladesh Jute Association, Dhaka +880-2-9552916, Narayanganj +880-2-7630904
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India