BUZZ-India's Moil falls; govt to sell 10 pct stake
** Shares of manganese ore miner Moil Ltd fall as much as 3.9 pct to 368.00 rupees, lowest since Jan. 3
Rates supplied by the Bangladesh Jute Association
JUTE
VARIETY BALES FOB Narayanganj
(One bale = 180 kg) (Taka per bale)
Ready Position (in taka) Bangla white special (BW special) 12,800 Bangla white A (BWA) 12,500 Bangla white B (BWB) 11,600 Bangla white C (BWC) 10,100 Bangla white D (BWD) 9,650 Bangla white E (BWE) 9,200 Bangla tossa special (BTS) 13,100 Bangla tossa A (BTA) 13,800 Bangla tossa B (BTB) 11,900 Bangla tossa C (BTC) 10,400 Bangla tossa D (BTD) 9,950 Bangla tossa E (BTE) 9,500
WRS/TRS, HABIJABI, CUT ROPES Bangla white rejection (BWR) 8,250 Bangla white habijabi (BWH) 6,300 Bangla tossa rejection (BTR) 8,500 Bangla tossa habijabi (BTH) 6,300
CUTTINGS Bangla white cuttings A (BWCA) 5,800 Bangla white cuttings B (BWCB) 5,600 Bangla tossa cuttings A (BTCA) 6,100 Bangla tossa cuttings B (BTCB) 5,900
MESHTA Meshta special 12,800 Meshta A 12,500 Meshta B 11,600 Meshta C 10,100 Special meshta cuttings 5,800 Ordinary meshta cuttings 5,600 Meshta- SMR 8,000
STATE OF THE MARKET--REMARKS Quality - good Condition - fair Narayanganj imports - About 10,000 Qntl. Daulatpur imports - About 20,000 Qntl. Market trend - As usual
NOTE Raw jute exports during 2012-2013 (01.07.2013 to 31.01.2014) = 465,845 bales Value 3.36 billion taka ($1 = 77.54 taka) Source: Bangladesh Jute Association, Dhaka +880-2-9552916, Narayanganj +880-2-7630904
Jan 24The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Tuesday is 6.03 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD CASH-Tom
Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Catvi