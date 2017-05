GRAINS-Soybeans ease for second day on high supply forecast, wheat firms

* Soybeans lose ground as USDA projects higher supplies * Corn eases after rally, tighter supply outlook limits decline (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 11 Chicago soybean futures slid for a second session on Thursday under pressure from a key U.S. government report forecasting higher supplies. Wheat was up for a second day on a lower U.S. production outlook while corn eased, retreating from last session's near one-week high reached on fo