Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rates supplied by the Bangladesh Jute Association
JUTE
VARIETY BALES FOB Narayanganj
(One bale = 180 kg) (Taka per bale)
Ready Position (in taka) Bangla white special (BW special) 13,000 Bangla white A (BWA) 12,700 Bangla white B (BWB) 11,800 Bangla white C (BWC) 10,300 Bangla white D (BWD) 9,850 Bangla white E (BWE) 9,400 Bangla tossa special (BTS) 13,600 Bangla tossa A (BTA) 13,300 Bangla tossa B (BTB) 12,400 Bangla tossa C (BTC) 10,900 Bangla tossa D (BTD) 10,450 Bangla tossa E (BTE) 10,000
WRS/TRS, HABIJABI, CUT ROPES Bangla white rejection (BWR) 8,250 Bangla white habijabi (BWH) 6,300 Bangla tossa rejection (BTR) 8,500 Bangla tossa habijabi (BTH) 6,300
CUTTINGS Bangla white cuttings A (BWCA) 5,800 Bangla white cuttings B (BWCB) 5,600 Bangla tossa cuttings A (BTCA) 6,100 Bangla tossa cuttings B (BTCB) 5,900
MESHTA Meshta special 13,000 Meshta A 12,700 Meshta B 11,800 Meshta C 10,300 Special meshta cuttings 5,800 Ordinary meshta cuttings 5,600 Meshta- SMR 8,000
STATE OF THE MARKET--REMARKS Quality - good Condition - fair Narayanganj imports - About 10,000 Qntl. Daulatpur imports - About 20,000 Qntl. Market trend - As usual
NOTE Raw jute exports during 2013-2014 (01.07.2014 to 31.10.2014) = 165,339 bales Value 1.3057 billion taka ($1 = 77.80 taka) Source: Bangladesh Jute Association, Dhaka +880-2-9552916, Narayanganj +880-2-7630904
