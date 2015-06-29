Rates supplied by the Bangladesh Jute Association

JUTE

VARIETY BALES FOB Narayanganj

(One bale = 180 kg) (Taka per bale)

Ready Position (in taka) Bangla white special (BW special) 13,600 Bangla white A (BWA) 13,300 Bangla white B (BWB) 12,400 Bangla white C (BWC) 10,900 Bangla white D (BWD) 10,600 Bangla white E (BWE) 10,300 Bangla tossa special (BTS) 14,200 Bangla tossa A (BTA) 13,900 Bangla tossa B (BTB) 13,000 Bangla tossa C (BTC) 11,500 Bangla tossa D (BTD) 11,200 Bangla tossa E (BTE) 10,900

WRS/TRS, HABIJABI, CUT ROPES Bangla white rejection (BWR) 8,750 Bangla white habijabi (BWH) 6,800 Bangla tossa rejection (BTR) 9,000 Bangla tossa habijabi (BTH) 6,800

CUTTINGS Bangla white cuttings A (BWCA) 6,300 Bangla white cuttings B (BWCB) 6,100 Bangla tossa cuttings A (BTCA) 6,600 Bangla tossa cuttings B (BTCB) 6,400

MESHTA Meshta special 13,600 Meshta A 13,300 Meshta B 12,400 Meshta C 10,900 Special meshta cuttings 6,300 Ordinary meshta cuttings 6,100 Meshta- SMR 8,500

STATE OF THE MARKET--REMARKS Quality - good Condition - fair Narayanganj imports - About 2,000 Qntl. Daulatpur imports - About 5,000 Qntl. Market trend - As usual

NOTE Raw jute exports during 2013-2014 (01.07.2014 to 31.05.2015) = 778,035 bales Value 6.32 billion taka ($1 = 77.80 taka) Source: Bangladesh Jute Association, Dhaka +880-2-9552916, Narayanganj +880-2-7630904