DHAKA Feb 6 Bangladesh is to get $1.2 billion
in loans this year from the Islamic Development Bank to help
finance its oil imports, at cheaper rates than last year when it
borrowed more.
The IDB will provide the loan at 4.50 percent, lower than
4.65 percent last year, a senior official of Bangladesh
Petroleum Corp said on Thursday.
Bangladesh's oil imports are likely to rise to 5.7 million
tonnes in 2014 from nearly 5.5 million last year, according to
the energy ministry. Last year, the IDB lend $2.2 billion to
Bangladesh for oil imports.
BPC, the country's sole oil importer and distributor, has
finalised first-half term contracts for refined oil products at
mostly unchanged current premiums.
Suppliers for Bangladesh's middle distillates contracts are
Kuwait Petroleum Corp, Malaysia's Petronas, Emirates National
Oil Co, Philippines National Oil Co, Vietnam's Petrolimex,
Indonesia's Bumi Siak Pusako, Maldives National Oil Co and
Unipec.
BPC is also buying 700,000 tonnes Murban crude from Abu
Dhabi National Oil Co and another 600,000 tonnes of Arab Light
crude from Saudi Aramco in 2014 for its sole refinery, up more
than 8 percent from a year earlier.
Bangladesh's fuel demand is growing sharply as a shortfall
in natural gas forces it to turn to oil-fired power plants to
resolve electricity shortages.
The government heavily subsidises BPC, which sells fuel oil
to the local market at rates much lower than import prices.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)